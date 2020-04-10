Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will give an update at 10 a.m. on the impact COVID-19 is having on the state of Connecticut.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford will also participate in the briefing.

Cases of Coronvirus in Connecticut

This briefing comes as Connecticut has 9,784 confirmed cased of COVID-19.

Stat officials said more than 33,502 patients have been tested in Connecticut, 1,464 patients have been hospitalized and 380 have died, as of Thursday.

Bars and Restaurants Closed

On Thursday, the governor announced that all restaurants, bars, and non-essential businesses will remain closed through May 20. Most of those have been closed since March 20, when the governor issued his first executive order.

Schools Closed Until May 20

The May 20 date coincides with Lamont's directive announced Thursday that all schools will remain closed until at least that time.

“Out of the best interests of the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff, we feel this is the best approach at this time,” Lamont said in a statement. “We’ll continue consulting with our public health experts and education officials in the coming weeks as the situation continues to change. I want everyone to know that this is done out of an abundance of caution, and our education officials will continue to speak with school districts to help amplify their learn-from-home initiatives during this difficult time.”

CTAlert Notification System

The governor urges Connecticut residents to sign up for CTAlert, the state’s emergency alert system, which provides text message notifications to users. To subscribe, text the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.