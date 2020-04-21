Connecticut Coronavirus Cases Surge Above 20K; Testing to Ramp Up

The number of cases of coronavirus in Connecticut has surpassed 20,000 as of Tuesday.

The number of new cases climbed by 545 and there are 92 new deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The death toll in Connecticut now stands at 1,423.

The net number of hospitalizations rose by 30 patients since Monday. The total hospitalizations in Fairfield and New Haven counties continued to decrease, but Hartford County saw another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Lamont said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Testing

Connecticut is testing about 2,600 people for COVID-19 per day, according to Lamont.

Through a partnership with Hartford HealthCare and Quest Diagnostics, the state hopes to increase that number substantially.

Connecticut has been able to process about 2,600 COVID-19 tests per day over the past week, according to Hartford HealthCare president and CEO, Jeffrey Flaks. Hartford HealthCare has been responsible for about 500 per day, Flaks said.

The new partnership with Quest Diagnostics will allow Hartford HealthCare to process 2,000 tests per day, bringing the total testing statewide to approximately 4,600 per day.

"The state will see in the immediate term, an eighty-percent increase in total tests available that can be processed for the residents of the State of Connecticut," Flaks said.