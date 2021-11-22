Governor to Hold Briefing Today on COVID-19 in CT

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a briefing this afternoon about the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
The governor's office releases information on coronavirus cases on a daily basis on weekdays, but it has been a while since he held a news conference specifically about coronavirus response efforts.
On Friday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.27%. Data from the weekend is usually released on Monday.
Who Can a COVID-19 Vaccine
Anyone 5 years old and up is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster
COVID-19 booster shots are now available for anyone 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at least two months ago and anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago.
Learn more here about who is eligible.
Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. by videoconference.