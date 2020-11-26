coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Urging CT Residents to Keep Their Thanksgiving Gatherings Small Amid COVID-19

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor Ned Lamont is urging Connecticut residents to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings to their immediate family this year amid rising COVID-19 concerns.

He is advising that gatherings be kept to no more than 10 people this Thanksgiving.

He is also warning people that a negative coronavirus test does not mean you can safely socialize.

Local

women of worth

‘Women of Worth' Honoree From Wolcott Fights Cyber Sexual Abuse

Thanksgiving

Last-Minute Thanksgiving Shoppers Flood Grocery Stores

If you plan to gather with people outside your home, public health officials stress that you should plan to social distance and wear face coverings, and if possible, stay outdoors.

Nearly 90% of Connecticut residents will not be traveling this Thanksgiving, according to a new survey from AAA.

More than half of the people surveyed in the AAA poll said they will not be traveling because of COVID-19 concerns, more than 40% calling it a significant risk.

A Connecticut family says these hard times gave them the opportunity to get back to basics and focus on enjoying the happy moments in life.

Bradley International Airport is expecting travel to be down 65% compared to last Thanksgiving.

There are 48 states and territories currently under Connecticut's quarantine travel advisory. The U.S. Virgin Islands were added to the list this week and no states or territories were removed.

Breakdown of Chance to Catch COVID-19 on Thanksgiving by County

Earlier this week, the state released a breakdown of how likely you are to catch COVID-19 this Thanksgiving.

The data is based on those who attend 10-person gatherings.

  • Fairfield County - 24% chance
  • Hartford County - 20% chance
  • Litchfield County - 19% chance
  • Middlesex County - 18% chance
  • New Haven County - 23% chance
  • New London - 14% chance
  • Tolland County - 16% chance
  • Windham County - 16% chance
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19Coronavirus OutbreakThanksgiving
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us