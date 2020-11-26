Governor Urging CT Residents to Keep Their Thanksgiving Gatherings Small Amid COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont is urging Connecticut residents to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings to their immediate family this year amid rising COVID-19 concerns.

He is advising that gatherings be kept to no more than 10 people this Thanksgiving.

He is also warning people that a negative coronavirus test does not mean you can safely socialize.

If you plan to gather with people outside your home, public health officials stress that you should plan to social distance and wear face coverings, and if possible, stay outdoors.

Nearly 90% of Connecticut residents will not be traveling this Thanksgiving, according to a new survey from AAA.

More than half of the people surveyed in the AAA poll said they will not be traveling because of COVID-19 concerns, more than 40% calling it a significant risk.

A Connecticut family says these hard times gave them the opportunity to get back to basics and focus on enjoying the happy moments in life.

Bradley International Airport is expecting travel to be down 65% compared to last Thanksgiving.

There are 48 states and territories currently under Connecticut's quarantine travel advisory. The U.S. Virgin Islands were added to the list this week and no states or territories were removed.

Breakdown of Chance to Catch COVID-19 on Thanksgiving by County

Earlier this week, the state released a breakdown of how likely you are to catch COVID-19 this Thanksgiving.

The data is based on those who attend 10-person gatherings.