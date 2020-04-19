7 Governors in Northeast Announce Appointees for Multi-State Council to Restore Economy

Governors from multiple states in the northeast announced their appointees for a multi-state council that will get people back to work and restore the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governors from Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island released their appointees on Sunday.

The appointees include a health expert, an economic development expert and a respective chief of staff from each state, officials said.

Here are the appointees from each state that will serve on the regional, multi-state council:

Connecticut

Dr. Albert Ko , Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and Department Chair at Yale School of Public Health

, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and Department Chair at Yale School of Public Health Indra Nooyi, Co-chair of the non-profit organization AdvanceCT and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

Co-chair of the non-profit organization AdvanceCT and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Paul Mounds Jr., Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Ned Lamont

Delaware

Dr. Kara Odom Walker , Secretary for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services

, Secretary for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Kurt Foreman , President and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership

, President and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership Sheila Grant, Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor John Carney

Massachusetts

Lauren Peters , Undersecretary at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services

, Undersecretary at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services Michael Kennealy , Secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development

, Secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development Kristen Lepore, Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Charlie Baker

New Jersey

Dr. Richard Besser , Presdient and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, Presdient and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jeh Johnson , Former Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama

, Former Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama George Helmy, Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Phil Murphy

New York

Michael Dowling , President and CEO of Northwell Health

, President and CEO of Northwell Health Robert Mujica , Directer of the NYS Division of the Budget

, Directer of the NYS Division of the Budget Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Governor Andrew Cuomo

Pennsylvania

Dr. Rachel Levine , Secretary of the Department of Health

, Secretary of the Department of Health Dennis Davin , Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development

, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development Michael Brunelle, Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Tom Wolf

Rhode Island

Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH , Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Health

, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Health Stefan Pryor, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary David Ortiz, Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Gina Raimondo