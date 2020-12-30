coronavirus in connecticut

Governors Extend Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey Competition

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governors of the New England states and New Jersey have extended the suspension of interstate youth hockey competition for public and private schools through at least January 31, Gov. Ned Lamont's office confirmed Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office enacted this particular policy in Connecticut in November.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire all agreed to the suspension to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It was originally set to expire on December 31. State officials said Wednesday that based on the latest public health data, they opted to extend the restrictions.

This means:

  • No hosting in Connecticut of competitions or tournaments for high and medium risk sports
  • No CT team to travel to out-of-state games
  • No high-risk sports games for the rest of 2020 (K-12)
  • Medium-risk indoor sports must wear a mask, including during competition
  • Limit spectators
  • Facilities and leagues must have protocols for spectators, rosters and safety

This does not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and restrictions, according to the governors.

Sammy Peck hasn’t had a proper birthday party for the past two year because his mother has been sick. So when they had to cancel this year's party because of the pandemic, his hockey team found another way to celebrate.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

dry january 9 hours ago

Dry January: Try Taking a Break From Alcohol to Start 2021 (and Your Body Will Thank You)

new year's eve Dec 29

It's OK to Celebrate New Year's Eve Alone… Here's How to Ring In 2021 Solo

diversity Dec 29

There Are Very Few Black Women Federal Judges Today — Here's Why and How It Needs to Change

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us