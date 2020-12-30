Governors Extend Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey Competition

Governors of the New England states and New Jersey have extended the suspension of interstate youth hockey competition for public and private schools through at least January 31, Gov. Ned Lamont's office confirmed Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office enacted this particular policy in Connecticut in November.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire all agreed to the suspension to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It was originally set to expire on December 31. State officials said Wednesday that based on the latest public health data, they opted to extend the restrictions.

This means:

No hosting in Connecticut of competitions or tournaments for high and medium risk sports

No CT team to travel to out-of-state games

No high-risk sports games for the rest of 2020 (K-12)

Medium-risk indoor sports must wear a mask, including during competition

Limit spectators

Facilities and leagues must have protocols for spectators, rosters and safety



This does not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and restrictions, according to the governors.

Sammy Peck hasn’t had a proper birthday party for the past two year because his mother has been sick. So when they had to cancel this year's party because of the pandemic, his hockey team found another way to celebrate.