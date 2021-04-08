Grandmother and Granddaughter From CT Reunited for First Time in Over a Year

A grandmother and her granddaughter were reunited face to face for the first time in over a year.

Nayra Martinez and her grandmother gave each other a big hug during their first visit since the pandemic started.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Over the past year, Martinez has been seeing her grandmother through window visits. But now that she's vaccinated, she was able to go inside the nursing facility.

Martinez said she hopes this reminds everyone that there's hope, even through the darkest times.

Watch the heartwarming encounter in the video above.