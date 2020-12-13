Griswold Schools Moving To Full Remote Learning

Griswold Public Schools will move to full remote learning beginning Monday and continuing through December 23 after two people at Griswold Elementary School tested positve for COVID-19, according to school superintendent Sean McKenna.

The school district is also monitoring several possible cases awaiting test results, McKenna said in a letter to parents on Saturday.

The two people who tested positive were last in the elementary school on Monday, December 7, he said. Anyone who is considered a close contact of the infected individuals has been contacted by the school or will be contacted shortly.

The superintendent said he hopes to resume the hybrid model beginning on January 4 but the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics in town and through the state before making that decision. Parents will be notified about those plans prior to January 4.