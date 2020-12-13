Griswold

Griswold Schools Moving To Full Remote Learning

classroom generic
NBC News

Griswold Public Schools will move to full remote learning beginning Monday and continuing through December 23 after two people at Griswold Elementary School tested positve for COVID-19, according to school superintendent Sean McKenna.

The school district is also monitoring several possible cases awaiting test results, McKenna said in a letter to parents on Saturday.

The two people who tested positive were last in the elementary school on Monday, December 7, he said. Anyone who is considered a close contact of the infected individuals has been contacted by the school or will be contacted shortly.

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 23 mins ago

COVID-19 Vaccines to be Distributed in Connecticut as Early as Tomorrow: Governor

silver alert 3 hours ago

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old East Hartford Man

The superintendent said he hopes to resume the hybrid model beginning on January 4 but the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics in town and through the state before making that decision. Parents will be notified about those plans prior to January 4.

This article tagged under:

Griswoldcoronavirus in schools
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us