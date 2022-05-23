Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski Tests Positive for COVID-19

Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanowski, who is a Republican, announced his positive test results on Monday.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after finding out I had a positive exposure. I am vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine so far. I will continue to follow all CDC protocols," he said in a statement.

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate was at 14.19 percent on Friday, which is the state's most recent data.