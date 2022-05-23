COVID-19

Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski Tests Positive for COVID-19

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanowski, who is a Republican, announced his positive test results on Monday.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after finding out I had a positive exposure. I am vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine so far. I will continue to follow all CDC protocols," he said in a statement.

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate was at 14.19 percent on Friday, which is the state's most recent data.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Bob StefanowskiGubernatorial Candidate
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us