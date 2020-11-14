Hamden Board of Ed. Votes to Move All Remote Through January

The Hamden Board of Education voted unanimously Saturday night to move to remote learning through January.

The Board of Ed. meeting took place over Zoom and all members who participated voted to move to distance learning.

Hamden BOE voted in a Saturday evening Special Meeting just now to move to distance learning program from the Monday before Thanksgiving to January 19th. No answer is perfect. So many factors. But this was the right action. A smart plan - w safety being first. @qvhd @HamdenPta — Curt Balzano Leng (@curtleng) November 15, 2020

The shift to online learning will take place on Nov. 23 and remain in effect through Jan. 19.

The move will allow families to quarantine after the holidays, school officials said.

As the holiday season approaches and families gather together, there's a concern that more people may get COVID-19. Hamden's superintendent said the switch would help slow the spread of COVID-19 during those times.

During these next few months, seasonal illness often mirrors COVID-19 symptoms, which will force students and staff to stay home or possibly quarantine.

With COVID-19 cases increasing in Connecticut, school districts are considering switching to all remote learning models.

The district said there has been a number of students and staff who have contracted coronavirus, but all of the cases were contracted outside of the school.