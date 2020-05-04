Hamden

Hamden Cancels This Year’s Memorial Day Parade Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The 2020 Memorial Day Parade in Hamden has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hamden Mayor's Office announced the cancellation in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and due to closures and event limitations in the state.

"While unfortunate, the cancellation of the parade is occurring for the benefit of Hamden's public health and the safety of our residents," town officials said.

Local

unemployment 4 mins ago

State Expands Online Learning for CT Residents Who Are Out of Work

closer to free 29 mins ago

2020 Closer to Free Ride Changed to Virtual Campaign and Event

The parade was scheduled to be held on May 25.

The town plans to celebrate Memorial Day in a virtual way with a proclamation celebrating veterans from Hamden and across the nation.

"The town thanks the Veterans Commission and Parade Committee for their dedicated work on this year's parade and looks forward to a strong and vibrant return in the years to come," town officials added.

This article tagged under:

HamdencoronavirusMemorial DayMemorial Day Parade
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us