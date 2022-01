Hamden High School is closed Tuesday because of staffing shortages connected to COVID-19 cases and exposures, according to the school district's website.

Hamden High School is not the only school affected by COVID-19.

Ansonia Public Schools officials said Monday that they will be closed for the rest of the week because of staffing issues due to COVID-19 and those days will be added the days to the end of the school year.

