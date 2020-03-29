The town of Hamden now has 15 cases of coronavirus as the pandemic continues.

The town announced the new number of cases in a post on their Facebook page on Sunday.

Town officials said on Facebook that the people with coronavirus "are our neighbors, our family, from our community. The people who get sick, like other places, are doubling every couple days. Please stay safe and stay home as much as humanly possible."

The town also urged people to stay home unless they need essential food or medical supplies.

"Use a delivery service if you need something. Ask a neighbor who might need some food or some toothpaste. We need to be a community and help one another. We will save lives," town officials continued in the post.

The state of Connecticut has more than 1,500 positive cases of coronavirus and 33 deaths.