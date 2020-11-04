Hamden Social Club Shut Down Over Alleged COVID-19 Violations

Health offcials shut down a social lounge in Hamden after police said they found hundreds of people there with no social distancing and no masks early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the report of a fight in progress at the Dixwell Social Lounge around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They said they saw approximately 500 people at the scene and officers did not observe anyone wearing a mask. It took police nearly 30 minutes to clear the parking lot, according to authorities.

They did not find anyone who had taken part in the fight.

Police contacted the Quinnipiack Valley Health District to report the alleged COVID-19 violations.

Health officials cited the club for several violations, including failing to ensure that customers are wearing masks, failing to ensure customers remain 6-feet apart, permitting a large gathering inside an establishment, and permitting a public health nuisance on your property. police said.

The Quinnipiack Valley Health District issued a cease and desist order on the Dixwell Social Lounge. The club is now closed indefinitely, according to police.