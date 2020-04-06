Hammonasset State Park Limits Capacity to Ensure Social Distancing

Hammonasset State Park is limiting its capacity to make sure visitors are social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials in Madison said the capacity limits are to ensure social distancing is being maintained and so visitors can enjoy solitary recreation.

The capacity limits may cause some visitors to be turned away from the park to local roads and recreation facilities. The town said they are working with the state to mitigate the impact that park policy changes will have on the roads.

There will be parking bans on some roads in town and Salt Meadow Park will be closed due to its use as overflow parking, town officials added.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is monitoring all state parks to ensure social distancing is being followed.

DEEP said picnicking is no longer authorized and gathering in one place at one time in groups over five people is not allowed.