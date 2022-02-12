Harry's Pizza in Glastonbury Closes its Doors Amid Pandemic Troubles

A restaurant in Glastonbury is closing its doors Sunday because of the impact of the pandemic.

Harry's Pizza, a town staple, made the announcement on social media earlier this week, citing COVID-19 as the reason.

New owners took over ownership of the restaurant after the pandemic began. The pandemic greatly affected the previous owners and the restaurant was going to close, they said.

"We heard your cries and took on the reopening of our favorite pizza place. That being said, COVID has still affected us," the restaurant said.

The permanent closure will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 13. Anyone with outstanding gift cards is asked to use them now before they close.

"Barring a miracle, we will not be able to stay open past Sunday. Thank you for all your love and support over the last year and a half," the restaurant continued.