Hartford City Offices to Close Monday, Tuesday; Will Reopen Wednesday With Limited Services

City of Hartford offices will close on Monday and Tuesday as city workers prepare to work remotely, the city announced Sunday.

Some city services will resume on Wednesday, however they will be providing "modified, limited functions" for an indefinite period of time.

Public safety services will continue to operate with normal schedules, according to the city.

"We need to do everything we can to limit community spread of coronavirus and keep our employees and the public safe,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “We are finalizing our preparations to shift to remote work for those departments, employees and functions, for which remote is feasible."

On Tuesday, the city will release more information about what functions and services will and will not be available starting Wednesday.

The city will reassess these plans in two weeks.

“Our priority as elected officials must be public health, and that is why we are taking these significant steps as a city,” said Maly D. Rosado, City Council President. “The sooner we act, the more we can do to slow the spread of coronavirus. All of us – government, business, and the community – must do our part to keep ourselves and the general public safe.”