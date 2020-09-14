Hartford Fire Department to Support Salvation Army Fundraising Efforts

The Salvation Army in Connecticut is announcing a joint effort with the Hartford Fire Department for its fundraising efforts approaching the holidays this year.

Hartford fire chief Reginald Freeman will join the Salvation Army at a news conference in Hartford on Monday morning to challenge other fire departments from around the state to help in the fundraising efforts.

Salvation Army bell ringers are well-known around the holidays, collecting money outside malls and stores. During the coronavirus pandemic, it may be much more difficult for bell ringers to collect the level of donations that they have in the past.

You can watch the news conference above in this article when it happens.