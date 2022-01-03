Hartford HealthCare Changes Visitor Guidelines Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Hartford HealthCare is changing its visitor guidelines for their hospitals amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

A spokesperson said starting Monday, each patient can have one visitor per day during normal visiting hours. Exceptions will be made for patients with disabilities, those is labor and delivery areas, and in certain other circumstances such as compassionate visitation at end-of-life.

“We know that it is beneficial for patients to have visitors when they are hospitalized, and we are making this change to ensure safety at this time of high prevalence of the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford HealthCare’s chief clinical officer. “The safety of our patients, colleagues and communities must always be our first objective.”

Visitors are required to wear face masks at all times when in the hospital.

People who are visiting patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will have to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) provided by the hospital system.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is strongly urged not to visit the hospital.

Hartford HealthCare hospitals include:

Backus Hospital in Norwich

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington

Hartford Hospital in Hartford

The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain and at the Bradley Campus in Southington

MidState Medical Center in Meriden

St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport

Windham Hospital in Windham

Trinity Health of New England also updated its visitor policy at its hospitals.