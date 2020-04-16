Hartford HealthCare Employee Dies of COVID-19

One Hartford HealthCare employee has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Hartford HealthCare officials said during a news briefing on Thursday morning.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer, for Hartford HealthCare said one colleague, “unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis.”

Kumar did not say where in the Hartford HealthCare system the employee worked or when he died.

“Obviously our heart goes out to the family and friends and members of his team,” Kumar said. “We’re all saddened by this turn of event.”

There have been 14,755 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, 1,908 people have been hospitalized and there have been 868 deaths, according to statistics the state released on Wednesday.