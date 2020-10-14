Hartford HealthCare Launches COVID-19 Recovery Center

Hartford HealthCare is launching what they are calling a COVID-19 recovery center dedicated to patients dealing with the long-term effects of the coronavirus, the health system is set to announce Wednesday.
This will be for people who have had COVID-19. Anyone seeking services can call 860-827-3200 and then will be connected with a specialist.
According to Hartford HealthCare, long-term COVID-19 effects, can include:
- Muscle weakness
- Difficulty breathing, speaking or swallowing, possibly resulting from heart or lung problems
- Fatigue
- Balance issues
- Neuropathy and myopathy
- Unsteady gait
- Pain
- Headache
- Cognitive changes
- Stroke
- Mood changes or mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder
- Brain fog
- Numbness and tingling in the arms and legs
Hospital officials also said some patients are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder from being hospitalized and isolated.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Hartford HealthCare said this will be the first center of its kind in the region.