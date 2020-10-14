hartford healthcare

Hartford HealthCare Launches COVID-19 Recovery Center

Hartford HealthCare is launching what they are calling a COVID-19 recovery center dedicated to patients dealing with the long-term effects of the coronavirus, the health system is set to announce Wednesday.

This will be for people who have had COVID-19. Anyone seeking services can call 860-827-3200 and then will be connected with a specialist.

According to Hartford HealthCare, long-term COVID-19 effects, can include:

  • Muscle weakness
  • Difficulty breathing, speaking or swallowing, possibly resulting from heart or lung problems
  • Fatigue
  • Balance issues
  • Neuropathy and myopathy
  • Unsteady gait
  • Pain
  • Headache
  • Cognitive changes
  • Stroke
  • Mood changes or mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Brain fog
  • Numbness and tingling in the arms and legs

Hospital officials also said some patients are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder from being hospitalized and isolated.

Hartford HealthCare said this will be the first center of its kind in the region.

