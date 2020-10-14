Hartford HealthCare Launches COVID-19 Recovery Center

Hartford HealthCare is launching what they are calling a COVID-19 recovery center dedicated to patients dealing with the long-term effects of the coronavirus, the health system is set to announce Wednesday.

This will be for people who have had COVID-19. Anyone seeking services can call 860-827-3200 and then will be connected with a specialist.

According to Hartford HealthCare, long-term COVID-19 effects, can include:

Muscle weakness

Difficulty breathing, speaking or swallowing, possibly resulting from heart or lung problems

Fatigue

Balance issues

Neuropathy and myopathy

Unsteady gait

Pain

Headache

Cognitive changes

Stroke

Mood changes or mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder

Brain fog

Numbness and tingling in the arms and legs

Hospital officials also said some patients are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder from being hospitalized and isolated.

Hartford HealthCare said this will be the first center of its kind in the region.