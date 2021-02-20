COVID-19 testing

Hartford HealthCare Opens Drive-Thru COVID Testing For Those With Upcoming Medical Procedures

Starting Sunday, Hartford HealthCare is opening five drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state for patients who need to be tested before an upcoming procedure.

It comes after this week's winter weather forced appointments to be canceled.

Five sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Below are the following testing locations:

  • Dodd Stadium in Norwich
  • Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford
  • Midstate Medical Center in Meriden
  • St. Vincent's in Bridgeport
  • 211 High Street in Torrington
This article tagged under:

COVID-19 testingCOVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus Outbreak
