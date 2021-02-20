Hartford HealthCare Opens Drive-Thru COVID Testing For Those With Upcoming Medical Procedures

Starting Sunday, Hartford HealthCare is opening five drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state for patients who need to be tested before an upcoming procedure.

It comes after this week's winter weather forced appointments to be canceled.

Five sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Below are the following testing locations:

Dodd Stadium in Norwich

Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford

Midstate Medical Center in Meriden

St. Vincent's in Bridgeport

211 High Street in Torrington

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With multiple COVID-19 vaccines now available, the differences in their efficacy rates can be confusing — and misleading. If you're wondering if one vaccine is better than another — and whether you should hold out for one with higher efficacy — TikTok's favorite scientist Dr. Noc is here to clear things up. As he explained to LX News, vaccines are not an “all or nothing” solution.