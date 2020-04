Hartford HealthCare is providing an update on the health system's coronavirus cases at 10 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday, Hartford HealthCare announced one Hartford HealthCare employee has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer, for Hartford HealthCare said one colleague, “unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis.”

Kumar did not say where in the Hartford HealthCare system the employee worked or when he died.