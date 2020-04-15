Connecticut Convention Center

Hartford HealthCare to Give Update on COVID-19 Recovery Center at Conn. Convention Center

NBC Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare is giving an update on the COVID-19 recovery center at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Last weekend, the state's National Guard transformed the Connecticut Convention Center into a coronavirus recovery center with more than 600 beds.

As parts of Connecticut prepare for a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state's National Guard is working to transform the Connecticut Convention Center into a COVID-19 recovery center.

Local

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Cool Temperatures, Multiple Chances for Rain or Snow Showers Today

social isolation 9 hours ago

Seniors’ Social Isolation Intensified During Coronavirus Crisis

The convention center is to be used as an auxiliary locations for patients recovering from COVID-19 in case there's a surge. Patients who do not require ventilators or more intensive care can receive IVs, oxygen and treatment at the site, Hartford HealthCare officials said.

"This is for patients that still have some symptoms and still require some medical care, things like IVs, things like oxygen," said Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Officer Captain David Pytlik. "This isn't for patients that are highly acute or they require ventilators.

Officials added that the site will be staffed by Hartford HealthCare doctors, nurses, therapists and patient support personnel.

The update is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Convention CenterHartfordCOVID-19coronavirus concernshartford healthcare
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us