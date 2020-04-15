Hartford HealthCare to Give Update on COVID-19 Recovery Center at Conn. Convention Center

Hartford HealthCare is giving an update on the COVID-19 recovery center at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Last weekend, the state's National Guard transformed the Connecticut Convention Center into a coronavirus recovery center with more than 600 beds.

As parts of Connecticut prepare for a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state's National Guard is working to transform the Connecticut Convention Center into a COVID-19 recovery center.

The convention center is to be used as an auxiliary locations for patients recovering from COVID-19 in case there's a surge. Patients who do not require ventilators or more intensive care can receive IVs, oxygen and treatment at the site, Hartford HealthCare officials said.

"This is for patients that still have some symptoms and still require some medical care, things like IVs, things like oxygen," said Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Officer Captain David Pytlik. "This isn't for patients that are highly acute or they require ventilators.

Officials added that the site will be staffed by Hartford HealthCare doctors, nurses, therapists and patient support personnel.

The update is expected to begin at 10 a.m.