Hartford Healthcare to Give Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in Conn.

Officials with Hartford Healthcare are expected to give an update about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The update is expected to begin at 10 a.m. You can watch the update on Hartford Healthcare's Facebook page here.

The COVID-19 vaccine could soon be arriving to our state and preparations are already underway.

Places like CVS are already hiring additional pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to bulk up their vaccine support team.

Hospitals across Connecticut, including Bristol Hospital, are preparing to help with vaccine distribution.

This coincides with Governor Ned Lamont signing an Executive Order on Monday to allow licensed pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The expectation is 16,000 doses will go to hospital workers next week here in Connecticut.

Sixteen-thousand more will go to nursing homes the week after next.

"We'll be ordering on a weekly basis. And our estimates are that by early to mid-January there will have been enough vaccine distributed through our nursing homes and long-term care to get that first dose to all residents and staff in those facilities," said Conn. Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

Cases of coronavirus in Connecticut continue to rise and the state's positivity rate is now up to 6.6%, but the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could soon be arriving to our state.

The state is hoping that by next year, 90 to 95 percent of residents will choose to get the shots when they are available.

Doctors said December is a high risk month and they recommend you only gather with the people you live with to prevent the virus from spreading.