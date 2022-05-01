Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
He said that he started feeling a little congested so he took an at-home test.
The mayor said he has a stuffy nose and small cough, but generally feels fine.
This comes as the state's positivity rate increased to over 9% on Friday. The rate Thursday was 8.92%, according to state officials.
There are currently 212 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
Bronin is reminding everyone that test kits are available for free at public libraries in the city. All people have to do is show up to a city library in Hartford and receive the tests. Residents can get two kits which each contain two tests.
Local
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
To pick up tests, you have to be a Hartford resident with proof of where you live. Anyone eligible can head to the front desk of any of these libraries:
- Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch - 500 Main St.
- Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch - 30 Campfield Ave.
- Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch - 1250 Albany Ave.
- Hartford Public Library, Barbour Branch - 261 Barbour St.
- Hartford Public Library, Dwight Branch - 7 New Park Ave.
- Hartford Public Library, Park Street Library at The Lyric - 603 Park St.
The distribution will take place during normal library hours.