Hartford

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to Provide Update on City’s Coronavirus Preparedness

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the city's coronavirus preparedness.

The press briefing will take place at 3:15 p.m. and will be available in this article.

The mayor is also expected to speak about a new partnership with UnitedHealth Group to provide up to more than 11,000 free meals a week to first responders, seniors, and homeless individuals  and a new partnership with the University of Hartford to house essential employees.

As of Tuesday evening, the Department of Public Health was reporting 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hartford.

This article tagged under:

HartfordcoronavirusCOVID-19Luke Bronin
