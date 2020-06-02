Rapid COVID-19 testing

Hartford Mayor to Discuss Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site With State, City Leaders

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is discussing the state's second rapid COVID-19 testing site with city and state leaders on Tuesday.

Bronin is expected to be joined by U.S. Representative John Larson, State Representative Minnie Gonzalez, City Council President Maly Rosado and other city and state leaders to talk about CVS Health's second rapid COVID-19 testing site.

Appointments for free COVID-19 tests can be made by calling Hartford 311 at (860) 757-9311 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., city officials said.

The discussion is set to begin at 2 p.m.

