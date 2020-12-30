Hartford

Hartford Mayor Urges Residents to Keep New Year's Celebrations Small

Hartford mayor lLuke Bronin
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is urging residents of Hartford to keep New Year's celebrations small as the coronavirus pandemic continued and he made the announcement that the CVS Health testing site at the Arroyo Center in Hartford will remain open until at least the end of January.

Bronin called on residents to keep New Year's celebrations small and to stay home if possible. He said 214 lives have been lost in the city of Hartford.

"Over the last month, nearly every day, a resident of our city has passed away from the coronavirus," Bronin said.

The CVS Health testing site at the Arroyo Center in Hartford was supposed to close at the end of the year, but Bronin said Wednesday that it will be open through the end of January and perhaps beyond.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordcoronavirus in connecticut
