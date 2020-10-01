Hartford Officials to Announce Health Initiatives Ahead of Phase 3 of Reopening

The state of Connecticut next week will enter Phase Three of reopening from closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officials in Hartford will be announcing some new health initiatives.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and other local officials will hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m. about initiatives before Phase 3 begins next Thursday.

The mayor’s office said Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department has won three grants, totaling more than $1.4 million, over the last several months, and will separately bring on 30 new staff members for six months, 26 of whom have started a collaboration with the CDC Foundation.

City officials said the three grants will increase community outreach and access to testing, increase flu vaccination rates, and hire 20 “new, culturally competent community health workers in partnership with two other local health departments.”

The mayor’s office said the funding will be administered in partnership with the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, the Hispanic Health Council, Hartford Communities That Care and Family Life Education.