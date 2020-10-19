Hartford

Hartford to Continue In-Person Learning

Hartford officials plan to continue in-person learning for two weeks -- through Nov. 6.

The city of Hartford is one of 11 municipalities that the state put on high alert because of rising coronavirus numbers and some of the “red alert” cities and towns have paused in-person learning while others have decided to keep their schools open.

Several schools have made the switch to online learning because of coronavirus.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Health Director Liany Arroyo are holding a news conference at 3:15 p.m. to give an update on Hartford Public Schools’ learning model.  

They will make the next determination on Nov. 2 for what to do after that.

A news release from the mayor’s office said, based on currently available testing data, Hartford saw fewer cases of coronavirus during the week of Oct. 11 than during the week of Oct. 4.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hartfordcoronavirus in connecticut
