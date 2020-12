The Hartford Public Library has closed its downtown location through Dec. 27 due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Contact-free services at all locations are also suspended.

Though the building at 500 Main street will be closed, library staff will be working remotely to help patrons and online resources will still be available, according to the library.

It is expected to reopen on Dec. 28.

To use the Hartford Public Library's virtual services, click here.