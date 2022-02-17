mask mandate

Hartford Public Schools Requiring Masks Until at Least April 1

The Hartford school district announced that all public schools will require masks indoors through at least April 1.

All students in grades Pre-K through 12 will be required to wear face masks inside any school building.

The requirement also applies to staff, parents and visitors, according to school officials.

The decision was announced during Thursday's town hall.

The statewide mask mandate for schools and childcare centers is set to expire at the end of the month.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education said they are in the process of providing public health guidance for the state's schools as COVID-19 levels decrease in the state.

