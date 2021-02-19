Hartford Public Schools to Reopen with PreK-9 Full In-person Option Beginning March 1

Hartford Public Schools will be moving back to a full in-person learning option for PreK-9 students and families starting Monday, March 1, the district announced Friday.

The district has been in "Orange" status since November 16, but will be shifting back to "Yellow" status in March, which means five days of school per week for those PreK-9 students who chose the in-person option, said superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

"I am extremely grateful for the continued partnership and support of our families, staff, and partners during this difficult time. Operating in a hybrid status has placed significant burdens on our students, families, and staff," the superintendent said in a statement.

“From the start of the school year, I was committed to offering an in-person option for our students and families, based on state guidance and family preferences and needs. We know that daily in-person instruction, and social-emotional and mental health supports in a safe environment, are what’s best for many of our students," Torres-Rodriguez added.

PreK-9 students who selected the in-person option will resume five days a week in-person instruction on March 1, but will continue half-days on Wednesdays.

The schedule and learning plan will not change for 10th through 12th graders or fully online students.

“I strongly support the Superintendent’s decision to shift back to full-time, in-person learning for those children and families who want that option. The key COVID-19 metrics in Hartford and the region are now far below what they were when Hartford Public Schools shifted to the hybrid model, and we need to reverse the disruption and disconnection that comes with remote learning for the children in our community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin in a statement.

The district initially started the year with an in-person option but had to switch gears as COVID-19 cases increased in the fall.