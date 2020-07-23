coronavirus in connecticut

Hartford Rapid COVID-19 Test Site Will Remain Open Through September

Rapid COVID-19 testing in New Haven
NBC Connecticut

The state's only rapid COVID-19 testing site will remain open through September, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

CVS Health operates the rapid result testing facility at the Arroyo Recreation Center on Pope Park Drive. It was originally scheduled to close on July 31.

Mayor Bronin will be joined by CVS Health, Connecticut NAACP president Scot X. Esdaile, Hartford health director Liany Arroyo, and Fire Chief Reginald Freeman for a news conference to discuss the extended testing.

Local

Stamford 1 hour ago

Budget Cuts in Stamford Could Affect Trash Pickup, Road Repairs, Snow Plowing

employment 3 hours ago

Governor Lamont Makes Workforce Development Announcement

Esdaile will also announce the launch of an NAACP public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of coronavirus testing within the Black community.

The news conference is at noon.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19Hartford
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us