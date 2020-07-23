Hartford Rapid COVID-19 Test Site Will Remain Open Through September

The state's only rapid COVID-19 testing site will remain open through September, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

CVS Health operates the rapid result testing facility at the Arroyo Recreation Center on Pope Park Drive. It was originally scheduled to close on July 31.

Mayor Bronin will be joined by CVS Health, Connecticut NAACP president Scot X. Esdaile, Hartford health director Liany Arroyo, and Fire Chief Reginald Freeman for a news conference to discuss the extended testing.

Esdaile will also announce the launch of an NAACP public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of coronavirus testing within the Black community.

The news conference is at noon.