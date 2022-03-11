Hartford Schools Will Not Require Masks Starting March 28

Hartford Public Schools will now move to a mask-optional format starting Monday, March 28.

Announced on Friday in a press release, both students, staff and visitors in the school district will not be required to wear masks indoors.

According to the school, the decision is partly due to the school's decrease in positive cases amongst students and staff, as well as Hartford County's "green" status for cases.

Previously, district officials said masks would be required through at least April 1.

Individuals that do test positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate for five days, must be symptom-free before returning to school and must wear a mask for up to 10 days.

Test kits are available in each school nurse's office for students who feel ill during the school day.

The school district will also be distributing two boxes of rapid antigen test kits to each student and staff member within the next two weeks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The school is encouraging staff and students to still participate in health practices such as frequent hand-washing and utilizing outdoor spaces as much as possible.

For more information, visit their website.