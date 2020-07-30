Hartford Stage Cancels On-Stage Performances for 2020-2021 Season

Hartford Stage is canceling all on-stage performances for the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic challenges.

“Since the pandemic began in March, we have been working to identify the best course of action for our theatre next season. After weighing both the safety and economic challenges currently facing us, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all onstage performances for the 2020/2021 season,” a Facebook post from Hartford Stage says.

AN UPDATE ON HARTFORD STAGE’S 2020/2021 SEASONSince the pandemic began in March, we have been working to identify the... Posted by Hartford Stage on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Virtual events are planned for the fall, including a “New Works Festival,” in which three plays will be workshopped over three weeks, and “A Community Carol,” in the spirit of “A Christmas Carol.”

Hartford Stage posted that being able to open in fall 2021 will depend on fundraising and they have launched “Raise the Curtain” for donations.

Germany's Berliner Ensemble theater company's before-and-after pictures with half the chairs removed hint at how theaters may look when they reopen.