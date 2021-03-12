Hartford to Address Stimulus Funding Expected for City, Schools

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and local officials in Hartford and U.S. Representative John Larson held a news conference on Friday about the funding it will bring to the city and Hartford Schools.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill this Thursday. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving working people … a fighting chance,” Biden said. “That’s what the essence of it is.”

According to Associated Press, the stimulus package includes $130 billion for K-12 schools to hire teachers, upgrade ventilation systems and make other improvements nationwide so that in-person classes can resume.

Larson, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Hartford Board of Education Chair Ayesha Clarke held a news conference at noon at Hartford City Hall.

A news release from Larson’s office said it’s estimated that Hartford will receive $92 million in municipal aid and $127 million in K-12 education funding.

Bronin said the funding will make a big difference.

"This bill is hugely consequential," he said.

The funding is meant to be spent over a period of years, through 2024, Bronin said.

He said this funding will allow investments in the community that are needed now more than ever.

The bill also includes funding for housing assistance, mental health support and infrastructure, Bronin said.

Torres-Rodriguez said the school district's goal is to have all students back in school this spring unless there are extenuating circumstances.

She discussed extending the day and the year and extending summer school.

The White House said the billions for schools would ``begin'' to be distributed this month by the Education Department.

In addition to this news conference,the City of Hartford will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. to get feedback from residents about the American Rescue Plan.

“We are determined to spend the resources we receive from this relief package strategically and with care, prioritizing long-term impact in our community. There is still a lot we need to learn about how we can spend this funding, but we want to begin that discussion with our community with this town hall,” Bronin said in a statement released Thursday morning before President Biden signed the bill.

Residents will be able to access the town hall using this Zoom link on March 23 at 6 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88019759571.

They can also call in by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering the code 880 1975 9571.