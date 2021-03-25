Hartford to Mark Anniversary of City's First COVD-19-Related Death

One year ago on this date, the city of Hartford marked a grim day as the first resident of the capital city succumbed to a COVID-19-related death.

HartfordMayor Luke Bronin, city leaders, and faith leaders are holding a news conference to mark the one-year anniversary and the family of the first Hartford resident with the virus to pass away attended and made an

Bronin called it a somber day.

Family members made an impassioned plea to get a coronavirus vaccine, to wear a mask and be safe.

On March 25, 2020, there had been 875 confirmed cases of the virus in Connecticut, 20 of which were in Hartford, and there had been 19 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Two were in Hartford County.

As of yesterday, there have been 302,022 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 7,852 COVID-19 related deaths.

In Hartford, a city of 122,000, there have been 283 deaths and 14,524 total cases.

Connecticut’s daily positivity rate as of yesterday was 4.3 percent.

Over the last year, three coronavirus vaccines have been approved to be administered in the United States and 929,604 people in Connecticut had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of March 15, the most recent data data is available for, and 506,768 are fully vaccinated.

People 45 and up are currently eligible to get a vaccine in Connecticut. Learn more about how to schedule a vaccine appointment here.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. outside Hartford City Hall.