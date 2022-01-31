Hartford's Indoor Mask Mandate Ends Monday Night

Hartford will end its indoor mask mandate at midnight Monday, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

"We reinstated the indoor mask mandate at the beginning of January in the face of rapidly rising case numbers and positivity rates, and we’ve now seen a steady decline in those numbers over the past few weeks," Bronin said in a release.

When the mandate was reinstated at the beginning of January, the mayor said the city would reevaluate it at the end of the month. With declining numbers, the city will end the indoor mask mandate.

"I told our community that this would be a time-limited measure because of the extraordinary surge, and as we begin to move past the omicron wave, I think it's important to demonstrate that we take that commitment seriously," Bronin said.

The mayor also made it clear that businesses in Hartford have the right to require people in their establishments to wear masks.