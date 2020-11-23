Health Care Workers to Call on Residents to Follow COVID-19 Guidelines Over Thanksgiving

Health care providers will gather together in Hartford on Monday afternoon to call on residents to follow coronavirus guidelines and safety restrictions over the Thanksgiving and winter holidays, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases statewide.

They will be joined by Hartford mayor Luke Bronin and other city officials in a news conference at 3:15 p.m.

Last week, Bronin held a news conference with residents who lost loved ones during the pandemic urging caution over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It’s about saving lives. And I want you to live. I want to live," said Hiram Otero, whose father died of COVID-19 in May.

"I think this year it’s more important to celebrate with the people that you love in your home safely," said Chinequia Bailey, who lost her mother in April.

The mayor said that he understands that it's frustrating to be nine months into the pandemic, to see that the months ahead are going to be long and difficult and not to be able to gather with all your loved ones this year.

The state warns that the risk of spreading COVID-19 has become higher, Connecticut is seeing a spike in cases and several factors contribute to the holidays being a high-risk time to spread the virus.

That includes traveling to communities with high concentration of COVID-19 cases; gathering indoors or outdoors with friends and family outside of your local area; participating in larger, longer gatherings; traveling for long periods of time in enclosed spaces like buses or airplanes; and not wearing masks or not social distancing around family members and close friends.