Health Officials Urge CT Residents to Get Vaccinated Ahead of Holidays

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu ahead of the holiday season.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said all residents should get vaccinated and boosted, especially people over 65.

"We know that flu and COVID-19 are circulating and that the cases and rising," Juthani said. "It takes about two weeks for these vaccines to be effective so now is your opportunity before the holidays to protect yourself, your family and particularly the older loved ones in your life."

The DPH said they're partnering with the Connecticut Immunization Coalition and local health departments across the state to ensure residents are up-to-date on their shots.

To find locations near you offering vaccines and booster shots, click here.

“For COVID-19 and the flu, our nursing home population remain the most vulnerable members of our communities and having them vaccinated will help them avoid succumbing to these deadly viruses,” Juthani said. “My ask to the health care workers in the nursing home setting is to protect not only yourself but the patients you care for by being vaccinated and boosted.”