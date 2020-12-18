CT Hospital Capacity Tightens as COVID-19 Cases Increase

The stress and strain have been real on Connecticut hospitals when it comes to available beds due to COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just released weekly batches of hospitalization data through December 7.

It examined two things: the percentage of total beds used, and intensive care unit (ICU) beds in use.

At the top of the list among short term, acute care hospitals in Connecticut, St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury had the highest percentage of total hospital beds in use, with 94% of its beds occupied.

The hospital that had the lowest percentage of occupied beds through December 7 was Norwalk Hospital with just over 50% in use.

Gov. Ned Lamont said so far most Connecticut hospitals have been able to manage their bed capacity well.

“I think you'll find our hospitalization has been flat now for a couple of weeks, which is remarkably good news. Makes a big difference,” Gov. Lamont said.

Among short-term acute care hospitals with ICUs, Bridgeport Hospital had the highest percentage of ICU beds in use through December 7, with 84% in use.

The federal data said the Connecticut hospitals with the lowest percentage of ICU beds is a tie at 20%, between Backus Hospital in Norwich, and MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

In terms of how many ICU beds are taken by COVID-19 patients at Connecticut short-term hospitals, federal data indicated anywhere from a quarter to half the ICU patients are COVID patients.

The state has more up to date information from this week.

“We're at 78% percent total occupancy in terms of beds. ICU occupancy is 55%, and of that, 42% of the ICU patients are COVID-related”, said Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer.