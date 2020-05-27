coronavirus in connecticut

Hospitalizations Fall; State Adjusts Number of Coronavirus Cases in CT

The Department of Public Health released new data on Wednesday that shows coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decline in Connecticut.

The net number of hospitalizations decreased by 10 on Wednesday.

There were 341 new COVID-19 cases in the state since Tuesday. The total number of cases is 41,288 in the state. That number is actually lower than the number released by the state on Tuesday. There were 356 cases that were removed from the data after it was determined they were duplicates in the system, according to the Department of Public Health.

The death toll climbed by 34 on Wednesday and now stands at 3,803.

