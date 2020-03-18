Hospitals Launch Resources to Answer Questions About Coronavirus Concerns

As the coronavirus affects our daily lives, hospitals are offering resources for people who have questions and concerns.

Hartford HealthCare has launched a public website as well as a COVID-19 hotline. You can call 860-972-8100 or text COVID19 to 31996.

Connecticut Children’s has launched resources as well to help parents and pediatricians who have questions about coronavirus – COVID-19,

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the hotline will connect parents and pediatricians to a Connecticut Children’s clinician 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The hotline phone number is 1-833-226-2362.

“It is important parents get the answers they need regarding their children, when they need it,” Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief and Infectious Disease specialist at Connecticut Children’s, said in a statement.