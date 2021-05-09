In-Person Graduations Resume at Quinnipiac University

There was excitement at Quinnipiac University as in-person commencements resumed on the campus in Hamden.

“Really happy. It’s been a long time coming and I’m happy we were actually able to graduate in person,” said Maeve Hennigan, a Quinnipiac graduate.

More than 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students picked up their degrees at six ceremonies held this weekend.

“It’s such a momentous occasion in someone’s life, like a milestone. So to be able to actually do this is so great and important to not the graduates but our parents who have worked so hard to get us where we are today,” said Kailee Heffler, a Quinnipiac graduate.

It was an extra special day for parents, especially with some ceremonies falling on Mother’s Day.

“I’m super excited to see my daughter graduate today,” said Joan Tichy of Oxford.

Tichy beamed with pride telling us about her daughter, Alexandra, who was in school full time, worked full time and had several reasons to celebrate.

“Honestly, it’s really special to be graduating on Mother’s Day. It was a big accomplishment to have one of my children during my Masters and I’m also pregnant with my fourth. So my children are really proud of me,” said Alexandra Zurita, a Quinnipiac graduate.

Events this year did look a little different than in previous years.

Students had to test negative for COVID-19, wear a mask and sit six feet part during the ceremony.

Quinnipiac said it decided to resume in-person commencements this year following a decrease in COVID-19 rates and changes in state guidance.

Students were allowed to bring two guests, and more ceremonies for the class of 2021 will take place this week.

“Overall just thrilled and just very, very happy. One of the best moments in my life to be honest with you,” said Lucas Rodrigues, a Quinnipiac graduate.

Next weekend, it’s the class of 2020’s turn. Their in-person commencement last year was postponed because of the pandemic.