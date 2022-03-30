Infectious Disease Experts Weigh In On Need for Second Covid-19 Booster Shot

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a second COVID-19 booster shot for people 50 and older. The decision was announced Tuesday.

Doctors who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they recommend the shot to anyone with an underlying health condition. According to the CDC, that applies to about a third of all people aged 50 to 65. They also explain it's a good option for all eligible people to have with a new variant starting to circulate.

According to the latest CDC data, the Omicron subvariant, knowns as BA.2, is responsible for 55% of new Covid-19 cases in the country. This is something infectious disease experts are watching closely, helping them form opinions about the need for a second Covid-19 booster shot.

“[The additional booster] is adding to the protection that many adults have. Especially as we are looking at having an increased number of this BA.2 variant,” said UConn Health Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus.

Doctors said the shot may not be for everyone but recommends any person with an underlying condition gets it.

Dieckhaus said that about 70% of new Covid-19 cases he’s seen are from the BA.2 subvariant, potentially increasing demand for this fourth shot.

“As these cases likely increase, I expect the perceived need will go up,” he said.

For some, a second booster shot is a welcomed option.

“I’m ready. It’s kept me safe this far,” said Spruce Roden of Chester.

Others, though, need a little more information.

“I am going to call my doctor and see if he felt it was necessary,” said Allan Mehlberg of Chester.

As people contemplate the possibility of a second Covid-19 booster shot, Hartford HealthCare’s Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Ulysses Wu supports the FDA’s decision.

“This may help increase that protective bubble around them and keep them from getting Covid so that they don’t pass it along to others,” said Wu.

Still, there is hesitation. Michelle Manafy of New Preston is fully vaccinated and boosted but said she’s disinclined to get another shot.

“It’s not realistic to expect people to get a shot every few months,” she said.

Vaccine fatigue is something doctors are seeing.

“We are not seeing a little bit of vaccine fatigue. We are seeing a lot of vaccine fatigue,” said Wu.

According to state data, around 47% of the population has received an additional shot. That’s less than two thirds of those who received the first two shots.

“The thing is, the fatigue needs to disappear by the time the next season rolls around, or the next variant rolls around,” Wu added. “So, that’s when I’ll be worried if there’s still vaccine fatigue.”