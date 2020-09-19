COVID-19

Jahana Hayes in Quarantine After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

NBC Connecticut

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is in quarantine after one of her staffers, who she was in close contact with, tested positive for COVID-19.

Hayes said she was notified of the positive test on Saturday.

The congresswoman said she is asymptomatic and is awaiting an appointment to get tested for the virus.

Hayes said she has been to both her Connecticut and D.C. officers over the past week.

She said she will be in quarantine until she gets tested and receives the results.

"I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidelines to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," Hayes said in a statement.

The congresswoman said her Connecticut and D.C. officers will return to full remote work until further notice.

