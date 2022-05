The band Journey announced that they're canceling their concert at the XL Center scheduled for Wednesday night due to COVID-19.

A member of the band tested positive for the virus and as a result, they're postponing several concerts over the next few days.

The four concerts postponed were the last remaining shows of their tour.

The concert will be rescheduled to a later date that hasn't yet been announced, according to the band.

Anyone with tickets is being advised to hold on to their tickets.