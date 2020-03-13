Jury Trials Suspended Amid Concerns About Coronavirus

Jury trials in Connecticut are suspended for 30 days amid concerns about coronavirus, COVID-19.

A statement from the judicial branch said that “with the exception of jury trials currently in progress and criminal jury trials necessitated by the filing and granting of a speedy trial motion, all jury trials, civil and criminal, are suspended for the next 30 days.”

Jurors with questions, please contact Jury Administration by going on the Judicial Branch’s website, speaking with jury administration through the Live Chat feature, or by calling jury administration at 1-800-842-8175.

Judge Patrick L. Carroll III, the chief court administrator, said in a statement that the Judicial Branch implemented various measures as a result of concern over the spread of the COVID-19/coronavirus and the courts of the State of Connecticut are open and will remain open.

From Monday, March 16 through March 27, the courts will schedule and hear only matters identified as “Priority 1 Business Functions.”

Priority 1 Business Functions include criminal arraignments and domestic violence arraignments, juvenile detention hearings, family orders of relief from abuse, civil orders of relief from abuse, civil protection orders, ex parte motions, orders of temporary custody, orders to appear, emergency ex parte order of temporary custody, juvenile detention operations for detainees held for juvenile court, termination of parental rights, domestic violence victim notification and civil and family capias mittimus execution and bond reviews.

Officials said these measures are being taken to reduce the number of people entering the courthouses in an effort to mitigate the potential for spreading of the virus.